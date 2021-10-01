5 Geely Auto Appoints New Vice President of Global Design, He's From Bentley

2023 Lotus Emira V6 First Edition Gets $93,900 Price Tag Stateside

The question is, what sports car would you pick up for 100 big ones? In addition to the flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined Corvette, the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 seems to be a steal at $87,400 sans destination charge. This particular segment is extremely competitive, which is why Lotus have to step up their game or lower the price tag. Speaking of which, a four-cylinder base model is coming in 2023 with an MSRP of $74,900.The only Emira offered right now is the V6 First Edition , which is going to be configurable from October 18th. Production will kick off next fall, most likely as a 2023 model, and customers are offered six vibrant paint colors: Seneca Blue (pictured), Magma Red, Hethel Yellow, Dark Verdant, Shadow Gray, and Nimbus Gray. Fitted with 20-inch forged alloy wheels, the mid-engined sports car is rocking two-piece brake discs with branded calipers, a titanium exhaust finisher, gloss-black garnish, and a force-fed V6.Ol’ reliable 2GR-FE supplied by Toyota is the culprit. With the help of an Edelbrock supercharger, the 3.5-liter mill develops 400 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque when fitted with the standard manual transmission. A six-speed automatic is available too, and for some reason or another, the less engaging option levels up to 317 pound-feet (430 Nm).It’s also worth noting that $2,150 is the price of the antiquated torque-converter automatic, which is simply ludicrous. I mean, the Ford Motor Company wants $1,595 for the 10-speeder in the 2021 Ford Bronco.The $2,150 Black Pack is another option worth mentioning, which brings the brand-new Emira V6 First Edition perilously close to the $100k mark.The question is, what sports car would you pick up for 100 big ones?

