2023 Lotus Emira V6 First Edition Gets $93,900 Price Tag Stateside

As we’re all waiting for Chevy to reveal the C8 Z06, the peeps at Lotus announced how much their new sports car costs in the United States. $93,900 before options may be wishful thinking for the Hethel-based outfit, especially if you remember what kind of alternatives there are.
In addition to the flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined Corvette, the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 seems to be a steal at $87,400 sans destination charge. This particular segment is extremely competitive, which is why Lotus have to step up their game or lower the price tag. Speaking of which, a four-cylinder base model is coming in 2023 with an MSRP of $74,900.
The only Emira offered right now is the V6 First Edition, which is going to be configurable from October 18th. Production will kick off next fall, most likely as a 2023 model, and customers are offered six vibrant paint colors: Seneca Blue (pictured), Magma Red, Hethel Yellow, Dark Verdant, Shadow Gray, and Nimbus Gray. Fitted with 20-inch forged alloy wheels, the mid-engined sports car is rocking two-piece brake discs with branded calipers, a titanium exhaust finisher, gloss-black garnish, and a force-fed V6.
Ol’ reliable 2GR-FE supplied by Toyota is the culprit. With the help of an Edelbrock supercharger, the 3.5-liter mill develops 400 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque when fitted with the standard manual transmission. A six-speed automatic is available too, and for some reason or another, the less engaging option levels up to 317 pound-feet (430 Nm).
It’s also worth noting that $2,150 is the price of the antiquated torque-converter automatic, which is simply ludicrous. I mean, the Ford Motor Company wants $1,595 for the 10-speeder in the 2021 Ford Bronco.
The $2,150 Black Pack is another option worth mentioning, which brings the brand-new Emira V6 First Edition perilously close to the $100k mark.
The question is, what sports car would you pick up for 100 big ones?
