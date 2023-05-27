Los Caracas Is a Bespoke Triumph Scrambler Clad in Groovy Paint and Off-Roading Overalls

Usually, a tough-looking machine like Los Caracas will come with an equally rugged color scheme, perhaps one with military influences. The folks behind this project chose to do things a little differently, though, and what they came up with is a genuine head-turner.
Many workshops have tried their hand at modifying Triumph’s modern classics, but none of them are as familiar with the Bonneville platform as the folks at Tamarit Motorcycles. To say that we dig just about every project from this Spanish outfit would be a bit of an understatement, and it’s always a pleasure to talk about their work. On that note, let’s have a look at the 107th build to come out of Tamarit’s shop – a funky Scrambler 900 by the name of Los Caracas.
Starting at the rear end, we see a revised subframe with built-in LED lighting, firmly supported by progressive aftermarket shocks. Atop the modified subframe tubing, the Tamarit squad placed a curvy saddle with just enough room for two occupants. The upholstery makes its way onto the Scrambler’s fuel tank so as to form a cohesive profile, while a custom rear fender keeps road debris at bay.
Attached to its southernmost tip is a skeletal license plate bracket complete with tiny LED turn signals, and you’ll also spot a Tamarit-branded chain guard lower down. The bespoke sorcery is equally intriguing on the opposite end, where the guys fitted a high-mounted fender, CNC-machined triple clamps, and a stylish nose fairing. However, the stand-out feature in that area is a grilled headlamp with retro looks – the perfect choice for a specimen like Los Caracas.
A little further back, the bike sports a cross-braced handlebar and oodles of Motogadget items, including bar-end blinkers, snazzy grips, and a digital speedometer. The mirrors and switches have also been sourced from Motogadget’s catalog, but there’s no word on the origin of those control levers. On the motorcycle’s flanks, Tamarit installed billet aluminum foot pegs and new side covers whose openings reveal the air filters.
Los Caracas crawls on chunky dual-purpose tires, and braking duties are taken good care of thanks to premium wave rotors at both ends. One may notice a drilled sump guard protecting the underside of its parallel-twin engine, which brings us to the powertrain adjustments performed by the team. K&N air filtration technology is now present at the intake side of things, while the exhaust fumes exit via high-mounted pipes from Zard.
We’re genuinely enthralled by all the mods mentioned thus far, but what really sets this restyled Scrambler apart is the color scheme. Whereas the glossy black base isn’t unusual by any means, the accents are quite simply mesmerizing. They showcase a blue-to-pink fade effect we can’t seem to get enough of, adorning Los Caracas’ front fairing, fuel tank, and side covers, as well as its wheels. Swanky nickel plating makes an appearance on various other components.
Starting at the rear end, we see a revised subframe with built-in LED lighting, firmly supported by progressive aftermarket shocks. Atop the modified subframe tubing, the Tamarit squad placed a curvy saddle with just enough room for two occupants. The upholstery makes its way onto the Scrambler’s fuel tank so as to form a cohesive profile, while a custom rear fender keeps road debris at bay.
Attached to its southernmost tip is a skeletal license plate bracket complete with tiny LED turn signals, and you’ll also spot a Tamarit-branded chain guard lower down. The bespoke sorcery is equally intriguing on the opposite end, where the guys fitted a high-mounted fender, CNC-machined triple clamps, and a stylish nose fairing. However, the stand-out feature in that area is a grilled headlamp with retro looks – the perfect choice for a specimen like Los Caracas.
A little further back, the bike sports a cross-braced handlebar and oodles of Motogadget items, including bar-end blinkers, snazzy grips, and a digital speedometer. The mirrors and switches have also been sourced from Motogadget’s catalog, but there’s no word on the origin of those control levers. On the motorcycle’s flanks, Tamarit installed billet aluminum foot pegs and new side covers whose openings reveal the air filters.
Los Caracas crawls on chunky dual-purpose tires, and braking duties are taken good care of thanks to premium wave rotors at both ends. One may notice a drilled sump guard protecting the underside of its parallel-twin engine, which brings us to the powertrain adjustments performed by the team. K&N air filtration technology is now present at the intake side of things, while the exhaust fumes exit via high-mounted pipes from Zard.
We’re genuinely enthralled by all the mods mentioned thus far, but what really sets this restyled Scrambler apart is the color scheme. Whereas the glossy black base isn’t unusual by any means, the accents are quite simply mesmerizing. They showcase a blue-to-pink fade effect we can’t seem to get enough of, adorning Los Caracas’ front fairing, fuel tank, and side covers, as well as its wheels. Swanky nickel plating makes an appearance on various other components.