Triumph Bonneville Antares Has Carbureted T100 Roots and a Tracker Attitude

Its colorway might look familiar to those who remember our earlier coverage of Espartana – another breathtaking one-off from this workshop. Antares is a lot more oriented toward off-roading action, though.
The bike-modding doctors at Tamarit Motorcycles take pride in being the world's leading customization outfit when it comes to the modern Bonneville platform from Triumph. We've admired their one-offs on countless occasions, but one can never grow tired of marveling at what these Spanish artisans come up with. That being said, let's go ahead and take a look at Tamarit's 122nd build.
It calls itself Antares, and the project's basis was a carbureted Bonneville T100 that would go on to adopt a tracker attitude. The Tamarit squad spared absolutely no expense here, so there's a lot for us to cover and we hardly even know where to start. At the back, they shortened and looped the motorcycle's subframe, adding a flush-mounted LED lighting strip in the process.
Above the reworked tubing lies a tailor-made saddle, whose upholstery extends onto the fuel tank to bring about a coherent silhouette up top. Then there are those perforated side covers; they were built from scratch by Tamarit's experts, and hiding behind them are premium aftermarket air filters from Free Spirits.
Moreover, a swingarm-mounted license plate bracket keeps the machine's rear end looking as clean as a whistle, while a Tamarit-branded chain guard can be spotted on the other side. The shop's modifications are no less extensive at the front, where the star of the show is a tracker-style number plate with integrated LED lighting.
Antares features a fog light of sorts, too, discreetly fitted right beneath the lower triple clamp. Custom-built fork guards also make an appearance, but the guys refrained from adding a front fender so as to keep things looking clutter-free. They did install an inner fender at the rear, though, preventing any road debris from going where it shouldn't.
Improved stopping power is made possible by aftermarket wave rotors, while Continental's TKC 80 knobbies offer plenty of grip both on and off the asphalt. This restyled Bonnie comes equipped with an unobtrusive skid plate to keep its parallel-twin engine out of harm's way when venturing off-road.
We've already mentioned the high-grade Free Spirits inhalers, but there's also a new two-into-one exhaust fabricated in-house. Up in the cockpit area, you'll notice a fresh handlebar and an abundance of Motogadget parts, including stylish grips, minimalistic switchgear, and a digital speedometer, as well as bar-end turn signals and mirrors.
In addition, Motogadget also supplied an RFID ignition setup and their tried-and-true mo.unit control module, which offers Bluetooth connectivity. Finally, we arrive at Antares' livery – a tasteful mixture of white, black, and yellow ochre. The color scheme is joined by Tamarit tank badges and some swanky nickel plating on items such as the engine cases, swingarm, and triple clamps.
