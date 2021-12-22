London Bans All E-Scooters on Public Transport Network After Lithium Battery Fire

London's public transport authority announced the complete ban of privately owned e-scooters and e-unicycles last week. The decision was made after a battery of a privately-owned e-scooter exploded in a subway, which needed the intervention of emergency services.
The ban involves any electric-powered scooter, bicycle, or unicycle, even if it is folded. Riding one of those was already against the rules, but getting caught with one will lead to a GBP 1,000 fine (ca. $1,330). Those who are spotted while attempting to enter a public transit station with one of those devices will be prohibited from entering.
The ban is enforced on every service in the Transport for London network, which included the metro (called Tube in the UK), all overground services, rail, and trams. As Cities-Today notes, access with a privately-owned e-scooter or e-unicycle is forbidden even in bus stations, train stations, or metro stations, not just on the public transport vehicles themselves.
Previously, private e-scooters were permitted to be carried as luggage in Transport for London services, even though they are illegal to use on public roads and sidewalks in the UK. In other words, any privately-owned powered transport device was only permitted to be used on private property in the UK, and this would only happen if the owner of that property allowed it.
Earlier this year, back in June, London trialed several rental e-scooter services. These were already banned from Transport for London, as they could not be folded. It is important to note that non-motorized scooters are still allowed on London's public transit network as long as they are foldable and carried by their owner, not ridden.
Battery fires have led to recalls of “hover-boards” on flights years ago, and some devices were recalled in the U.S. If you are considering buying one of these devices for someone as a gift, make sure you are informed of existing laws in the country where the device is meant to be used.
