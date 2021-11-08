You Can Now Get Passes for Link E-Scooters in Europe, They All Come With 30 Free Minutes

E-mobility provider Superpedestrian wants to encourage the use of its Link electric scooters in Europe, so it offers affordable passes to customers who use the wheelers regularly.
The company behind the Link e-scooter sharing program started offering cost-effective passes to customers in Europe. For now, they are only available in Madrid (Spain) and Vienna (Austria), but other cities will be added to the list, too.
Commuters can opt for daily, weekly, and monthly passes, with the most affordable pass being priced at $3.3 (€2.9) per day. Superpedestrian claims the new passes will help customers who make frequent trips reduce their cost by up to 96 percent.
All customers who opt for one of the available passes get the first 30 minutes on the Link scooters for free. Those who go with the one-day Pass can use as many free 30-minute periods as they want. If you opt for the seven-day Pass, you are limited to 30, while those who choose the 30-day Pass can access up to 100. In order to use the scooters, you have to download the LINK app, which is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.
The Superpedestrian initiative is meant to encourage people to ride the company’s scooters for free rather than use their cars to get around. Thus, they will improve air quality, reduce congestion, and also protect people’s wallets, according to Steven Hodgson, Marketing Manager at Superpedestrian.
And with more people opting for electric scooters for their commutes, the e-mobility company also focuses on making sure its wheelers are safe for everyone involved, from riders to pedestrians and other traffic participants. That is why, back in the summer, Superpedestrian announced its plans to implement the Pedestrian Defense system with its entire fleet of scooters.
The system uses Navmatic’s patented Super Fusion technology to accurately and quickly locate vehicles and apply real-time corrective measures. This way, all e-scooter riders have to use the vehicles properly, with riding on the sidewalk, wrong-way riding, and other such unsafe behaviors being detected and corrected by the Pedestrian Defense system. Riders receive alerts on the scooter if they break the rules and the wheeler can also be slowed down or even stopped completely via the software.
Commuters can opt for daily, weekly, and monthly passes, with the most affordable pass being priced at $3.3 (€2.9) per day. Superpedestrian claims the new passes will help customers who make frequent trips reduce their cost by up to 96 percent.
All customers who opt for one of the available passes get the first 30 minutes on the Link scooters for free. Those who go with the one-day Pass can use as many free 30-minute periods as they want. If you opt for the seven-day Pass, you are limited to 30, while those who choose the 30-day Pass can access up to 100. In order to use the scooters, you have to download the LINK app, which is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.
The Superpedestrian initiative is meant to encourage people to ride the company’s scooters for free rather than use their cars to get around. Thus, they will improve air quality, reduce congestion, and also protect people’s wallets, according to Steven Hodgson, Marketing Manager at Superpedestrian.
And with more people opting for electric scooters for their commutes, the e-mobility company also focuses on making sure its wheelers are safe for everyone involved, from riders to pedestrians and other traffic participants. That is why, back in the summer, Superpedestrian announced its plans to implement the Pedestrian Defense system with its entire fleet of scooters.
The system uses Navmatic’s patented Super Fusion technology to accurately and quickly locate vehicles and apply real-time corrective measures. This way, all e-scooter riders have to use the vehicles properly, with riding on the sidewalk, wrong-way riding, and other such unsafe behaviors being detected and corrected by the Pedestrian Defense system. Riders receive alerts on the scooter if they break the rules and the wheeler can also be slowed down or even stopped completely via the software.