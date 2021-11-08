You Can Now Get Passes for Link E-Scooters in Europe, They All Come With 30 Free Minutes

More on this:

1 Ducati Rolls Out Its Most Advanced E-Scooter So Far, It Comes With NFC Connectivity

2 Google Maps Is Now the Home of Another E-Scooter and E-Bike Platform

3 World's Smallest E-Scooter Can Be Folded to Fit in Your Backpack or Desk Drawer

4 E-Scooters Got A Bad Reputation and Superpedestrian Wants to Change That

5 e-Scooter That Turns Itself Off the Second You Mount a Pavement Comes to the UK