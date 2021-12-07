Helbiz Brings Its Electric Bikes and Scooters to Florida, Secures a One-Year Permit

New York-headquartered micro-mobility service provider Helbiz brings its electric two-wheelers to Florida, promoting sustainable and affordable transportation solutions to the community.
The company recently announced that it secured a one-year permit that allows it to deploy its fleet of electric vehicles on the streets of Miami Lakes, Florida. Along with the two-wheelers, Helbiz also plans to employ a local team to make sure the scooters and e-bikes are in tip-top condition at all times, ensuring they are charged, maintained, and, if necessary, repaired.
In order to use the vehicles, users have to download the Helbiz mobile app, which is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Customers will use the app to instantly geolocate, rent, and then unlock the wheelers for a flat fee of $1, followed by a $0.35 charge per minute of riding time. They can also opt for the subscription plan priced at $40 per month (it allows up to 30 minutes of use per day). Users will see all the pricing options displayed once they open the app.
Helbiz’s electric vehicles are meant to provide the community of Miami Lakes with alternative modes of transportation that help reduce the concerns of traffic congestion among both residents and businesses in the city.
Helbiz has been on the market since 2015 and offers a diverse fleet of EVs: bikes, mopeds, and scooters. They are all available on the same platform, which is user-friendly and has more than 40 licenses in cities around the world. In addition to its micro-mobility services, Helbiz also aims to expand its list of offerings and include live streaming, financial, and food delivery services, all accessible via its mobile app.
Moreover, back in August, the company also announced it entered the eSkootr Championship (eSC), the world’s first international e-scooter racing series. Three riders from Helbiz will compete in the series, with a specially-designed, ultra-fast scooter called S1-X, which can reach speeds of up to 62 mph (100 kph).
