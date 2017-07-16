LOL: The Tachometer Rear Wiper Matches Engine Revs

We want to talk about a mod that isn't very expensive yet will get you a lot of attention: the tachowiper. And yes, we just made that word up, but we have a feeling that it's going to stick.

You know, people used to take their cars a lot less seriously in the past. For example, some rock stars used to paint their Rolls-Royces, which you never see these days. But that's beside the point.Who knows how much coding was required to make the rear wiper of a Ford Fiesta ST perfectly match what the rev counter is doing. So, of course, the project has to come from Germany, the primeval cauldron for all things to do with hatchbacks. It can't happen in the U.S. where people do wiper deletes.

This tiny little white car is the Ford Fiesta ST , which originates from an era of honesty and affordability: the 2000's. For roughly the same money as an average city car of today, you got 150 horsepower and a well tuned, playful chassis. That's it. There's no turbo, adaptive dampers or LED headlights. But that leaves you with a lot of money in the bank and plenty of mods to do. For example, this one definitely has a new exhaust system and wing. Or it could just be a regular Fiesta with a body kit and ST badges because that's a popular thing to do as well.You might think that the tachometer sticker is a little bit ambitious, but the 2-liter motor does indeed rev over 7,000rpm, and that's where most of the power is delivered.Plenty of other people thought about a tachometer on the back window. For example, we found a MINI and a Suzuki Swift. But neither of them has matched the movement of the arm to the engine. Let us know if you found any other projects that are this crazy.