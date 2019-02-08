Lister Knobbly Stirling Moss Lightweight No. 1 Listed For Sale

3 2019 Lister Lightning Teased Once Again, Has Carbon-Ceramic Braking System

Launched at the Royal Automobile Club three years ago, the Knobbly Stirling Moss Lightweight is proof that Lister is more than just a tuning outfit for the Jaguar F-Type and F-Pace. Only 10 such recreations were manufactured, and as fate would have it, the first can be yours! 16 photos



Lister doesn’t mention the price of “the only racing car ever officially endorsed by Sir Stirling Moss,” which is a bit of a bummer considering how special and rare the Knobbly is. The super-lightweight continuation of the car that brought Moss victory at Silverstone in 1958 used to retail at £1 million when it was new, including taxes.“An unforeseen cancellation” is the reason No. 1 is available for purchase three years after the grand reveal. The thing is, Lister doesn’t mention if additional goodies such as dinner with Sir Stirling Moss are included in the sale.The PDF brochure for the Knobbly Stirling Moss Lightweight also mentions a numbered plaque, track day with Tiff Needell, full spares package, bespoke overalls, one-year entry into the Stirling Moss Trophy Race Series, and 12 months of parts & labor warranty. However much it costs, there’s no denying that No. 1 is a special car.Each of the 10 examples of the breed is powered by a 3.8-liter straight-six of Jaguar origin, tuned to 350 bhp at 4,950 rpm and connected to a four-speed manual transmission manufactured by Crosthwaite and Gardiner. Most of the Knobbly Stirling Moss Lightweight, including the gearbox and clutch casings, is made from ultra-light magnesium.Tipping the scale at 841 kilograms (1,854 pounds), this Knobbly can thrust to 60 miles per hour in under four seconds. Top speed? Make that 184 mph (296 km/h) on full song in an open-top racing car.“Brian Lister’s cars were always engineered to an incredible degree,” said Moss three years ago. “I wouldn’t put my name to anything that wasn’t the real deal and having been to the factory in Cambridge, I’ve seen first-hand how George Lister Engineering is continuing to use the same skills and techniques that were employed in the 1950s.”