2021 BMW i4 Spyshots Show Tesla Model 3 Rival With Kidney Grilles

Despite the BMW i4 being a direct rival to the Tesla Model 3, the German automaker is taking a page out of the "make it look normal" book of design. A test prototype for this new model has been spied undergoing winter testing, and you could easily mistake it for a member of the 3 Series family.

It had blocked off grilles that were the same color as the body, futuristic doors, and narrow LED headlights. But this i4 looks like a parts bin special. Sure, it's just a prototype at this point, but there's no indication of them going wild in any area. This could also be intentional. Most of the research conducted by German automakers showed that customers of expensive EV models want them to blend in. At least it has flush door handles.



Unlike the i3 and i8, the i4 will rely on commercial success to carry the cost of its development. It should sell about 100,000 units over its life cycle, and borrowing customers from the 3 Series seems like a good idea.



BMW may be looking to kill off some of its slower-selling models, which is why the i4 could take the place of the Gran Coupe in the 4 Series lineup. The electric car will rely on the modularity of the familiar CLAR platform and could share its e-motors with other models. The specific number we've read about is 200 HP and 378 lb-ft (513 Nm) for one motor, but the more expensive AWD version of the i4 should have closer to 300 HP.