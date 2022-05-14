Limited-Edition 2008 Ducati Monster S4RS Tricolore With Low Miles Oozes Italian Splendor

The S4RS Tricolore is among the raddest Monster iterations to ever leave Ducati’s factory.
Having debuted at the Cologne International Motorcycle Show back in 1992, Ducati’s glorified Monster nameplate went on to sell north of 350,000 units over the years. We – like many Ducatistas – are particularly fond of the S4RS incarnations from the mid to late 2000s, as they do an excellent job at embodying the quintessential Monster spirit in a thoroughly-modernized package.
When the 2008 model-year rolled around, the Italian manufacturer decided to give the S4RS a proper send-off by developing the limited-edition Tricolore. Only 400 copies have left the company’s Borgo Panigale plant, with 250 of them making their way to the U.S. market. The specimen pictured above has a little over 3,000 miles (4,800 km) on the clock, and it’s adorned with countless pieces of aftermarket hardware from head to toe.
For starters, you’ll spot a gorgeous pair of five-spoke OZ Racing wheels, whose rims are embraced by Michelin Pilot Power 2CT rubber. The Duc’s OEM exhaust was replaced with fresh pipes ending in dual carbon fiber mufflers, while its stock headlamp has been discarded to make room for a state-of-the-art JW Speaker item.
One may also find a new solo saddle, Riding House radiator covers and an Ohlins steering damper, as well as an open clutch cover and a carbon fiber rear fender with built-in blinkers. This stunning rarity is hitting the auction block on the IMA (Iconic Motorbike Auctions) website as we speak, but the current bid of $10,600 doesn’t quite meet the predetermined reserve price.
There are still three days separating us from the bidding deadline (Tuesday, May 17), so feel free make an offer if your bank account can handle it. What you’d be bidding for is a lightweight Testastretta-powered titan with 130 hp and 77 pound-feet (104 Nm) of torque on tap. The bike’s quarter-mile time is rated at 11.3 seconds, and its delightful handling capabilities are the product of sturdy Brembo brakes and high-end Ohlins suspension.
When the 2008 model-year rolled around, the Italian manufacturer decided to give the S4RS a proper send-off by developing the limited-edition Tricolore. Only 400 copies have left the company’s Borgo Panigale plant, with 250 of them making their way to the U.S. market. The specimen pictured above has a little over 3,000 miles (4,800 km) on the clock, and it’s adorned with countless pieces of aftermarket hardware from head to toe.
For starters, you’ll spot a gorgeous pair of five-spoke OZ Racing wheels, whose rims are embraced by Michelin Pilot Power 2CT rubber. The Duc’s OEM exhaust was replaced with fresh pipes ending in dual carbon fiber mufflers, while its stock headlamp has been discarded to make room for a state-of-the-art JW Speaker item.
One may also find a new solo saddle, Riding House radiator covers and an Ohlins steering damper, as well as an open clutch cover and a carbon fiber rear fender with built-in blinkers. This stunning rarity is hitting the auction block on the IMA (Iconic Motorbike Auctions) website as we speak, but the current bid of $10,600 doesn’t quite meet the predetermined reserve price.
There are still three days separating us from the bidding deadline (Tuesday, May 17), so feel free make an offer if your bank account can handle it. What you’d be bidding for is a lightweight Testastretta-powered titan with 130 hp and 77 pound-feet (104 Nm) of torque on tap. The bike’s quarter-mile time is rated at 11.3 seconds, and its delightful handling capabilities are the product of sturdy Brembo brakes and high-end Ohlins suspension.