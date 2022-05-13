5K-Mile 1998 Ducati 916 SPS Stands on Magnesium Wheels and High-Grade Pirelli Tires

Briefly speaking, what you’re seeing here is the stuff of Ducatistas’ wildest fantasies.
The ferocious (and exceedingly beautiful) 1998 Ducati 916 SPS comes equipped with a liquid-cooled DOHC L-twin power source, boasting four desmodromic valves and two fuel injectors per cylinder. This 996cc spartan is accompanied by a six-speed transmission, and it’ll gladly deliver up to 123 horses at approximately 9,500 rpm.
Lower down the rev range, a generous torque output of 73 pound-feet (99 Nm) will be summoned at the crankshaft. Resting inside a tubular steel trellis skeleton, the Duc’s powertrain hardware is linked to the rear wheel by means of a drive chain. When the oomph makes contact with the ground, it can lead to a searing top speed of 168 mph (270 kph).
In terms of suspension, the Italian icon features 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Showa forks and a fully-adjustable Ohlins monoshock. Abundant stopping power is supplied by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers at the front, along with a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor and a two-piston caliper at the opposite pole.
Before any gasoline is poured into its 4.5-gallon (17-liter) fuel tank, Ducati’s predator will tip the scales at 419 pounds (190 kg). The specimen pictured above shows a little under 5k miles (8,000 km) on the odometer, and it rides on a pair of magnesium Marchesini hoops enveloped in fresh Pirelli Diablo Rosso III rubber.
Moreover, this sublime 916 SPS comes with an aftermarket air filter, new spark plugs and a Shorai lithium battery that’s mated to Motolectric cables. The ‘98 MY crotch rocket is getting ready to part ways with its current owner, and it will be listed on Bring a Trailer until Sunday, May 15. At the time of this article, the top bid is placed at a steep $20k, but we’ll probably see things escalating even further in the following days.
Lower down the rev range, a generous torque output of 73 pound-feet (99 Nm) will be summoned at the crankshaft. Resting inside a tubular steel trellis skeleton, the Duc’s powertrain hardware is linked to the rear wheel by means of a drive chain. When the oomph makes contact with the ground, it can lead to a searing top speed of 168 mph (270 kph).
In terms of suspension, the Italian icon features 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Showa forks and a fully-adjustable Ohlins monoshock. Abundant stopping power is supplied by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers at the front, along with a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor and a two-piston caliper at the opposite pole.
Before any gasoline is poured into its 4.5-gallon (17-liter) fuel tank, Ducati’s predator will tip the scales at 419 pounds (190 kg). The specimen pictured above shows a little under 5k miles (8,000 km) on the odometer, and it rides on a pair of magnesium Marchesini hoops enveloped in fresh Pirelli Diablo Rosso III rubber.
Moreover, this sublime 916 SPS comes with an aftermarket air filter, new spark plugs and a Shorai lithium battery that’s mated to Motolectric cables. The ‘98 MY crotch rocket is getting ready to part ways with its current owner, and it will be listed on Bring a Trailer until Sunday, May 15. At the time of this article, the top bid is placed at a steep $20k, but we’ll probably see things escalating even further in the following days.