Lightweight Performance BMW M2 “Finale Edition” Flexes 731 HP

Remember the M2 Convertible from three years ago? Tuning company Lightweight Performance spent approximately 75,000 euros on that build, which works out at $89,255 at current exchange rates. Because the F87 generation will soon be replaced by the G87, the German outfit decided to send off the smallest M car of them all with a special upgrade package.
“Finale Edition” is how the fixed-head coupe in the photo gallery is called, and the list of modifications begins with the 3.0-liter engine. Numerous hardware changes that include HJS 200-cell sports cats and the Zeller downpipe have taken the six-cylinder lump to a whopping 741 PS and 880 Nm, figures that convert to 731 horsepower and a whopping 649 pound-feet of torque.
Take a moment and put those figures into perspective by comparing them to a modern-day land missile such as the strip-slaying McLaren 720S. Also worthy of note, the most potent version of the M2 develops 450 PS (444 horsepower) and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet) of torque in stock specification.
Now riding on 19-inch forged wheels and Michelin high-performance tires, the car sits lower to the ground thanks to adjustable suspension from Eibach. Steel-braided brake lines, the M Performance brake system, and custom brake cooling kit also need to be mentioned, along with exterior changes that include carbon-fiber bits, a three-piece front spoiler, and a rear diffuser.
Open either door, and the cabin welcomes you with swathes over swathes of Alcantara, carbon-fiber door panels, and four individual seats with illuminated badges and the BMW M colors embroidered in the headrests. Blue M1 and M2 buttons on the steering wheel, blue pedals, and a short-shifting kit with a blue-finished knob pretty much round off this cool coupe.
Even though the M2 ended production last year and the G87 is under development, “the Finale Edition is not the end of our F87 program.” Lightweight Performance will continue improving the F87 for the foreseeable future, making the M2 “faster, better, and more individual.”
