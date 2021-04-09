World’s Sickest Widebody E91 BMW 3-Series Wagon Exists Only in the Matrix

If you’re a fan of the E90-generation 3-Series, specifically the E91 Touring (wagon) variant, you need to get a load of this twin-turbocharged widebody E91 render, looking like it wants to devour everything in its path.
Forget practicality; this car was clearly drawn up to attract racing aficionados, despite its family-oriented body style. The mastermind behind this design is Al Yasid, who’s been working on a slammed widebody E91 Bimmer for some time, this simply being his latest take on the concept—but also the best, we reckon.
If this render existed in real life, you’d be looking at a fully-built project car: widebody kit, underbody aero elements, carbon fiber spoilers and diffuser, height-adjustable suspension, and a custom engine probably, with two massive turbochargers protruding from the hood.
It’s safe to say that its hypothetical power output would greatly exceed that of the upcoming G81 BMW M3 Touring, which will wear the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder unit as the G80 M3. Unfortunately, it won't be coming to the United States.
Now, as far as the real E91 is concerned, the best you can usually hope for in terms of performance is grabbing a 335i, powered by a turbocharged (single turbo) 3.0-liter inline-six engine, good for 302 hp (306 PS) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. If it also featured the German carmaker’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, you could accelerate it from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.9 seconds.
Various tuners did manage to overcome such “limitations” though, like Manhart Racing, for example. A few years back, they took an E91 3-Series and fitted it with the E60 M5’s 5.0-liter V10 engine, modified to produce 550 horsepower. In a straight line, that car could hit 62 mph in just 4.3 seconds, making it even quicker than a stock E92 M3 Coupe.
