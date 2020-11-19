G87 BMW M2 Coupe Spied Completely Camouflaged, Expected With 420 PS

Codenamed G42, the next generation of the 2 Series Coupe will soldier on with rear-wheel drive, a selection of turbocharged engines, and a choice between manual and automatic transmissions. Following the launch of the straight-six M Performance model, the Bavarian automaker will reveal the M2 with just a little bit more grunt.
Dubbed G87, the two-door sports car has been spied in Germany with tons of camouflage from head to toe. Only the carbon-fiber roof and M4 Competition-styled wheels are exposed, along with the sticky-sticky Michelin rubber shoes and quad-tipped exhaust system.
Scheduled to roll out for the 2022 model year at the earliest, the rear-wheel-drive sports coupe with four seats appears to feature smaller kidney grilles than the M3 and M4. These are flanked by two large intakes on the extremities of the front bumper as well as slim headlights expected to feature Adaptive LED and Laserlight options.
Zooming in on the interior doesn’t reveal much due to the camouflage blanket on top of the dashboard, but don’t expect anything too wild from the 2 Series Coupe in M235i specification other than two driving mode buttons and red for the engine start/stop button. Carbon-fiber paddle shifters would be interesting for the DCT that will be joined by a manual tranny.
While on the subject of hardware, you can bet a tenner that BMW has decided on the S58 engine for the G87. No fewer than four models use it nowadays, but the force-fed six in the M2 will be downtuned to 420 horsepower or thereabouts for two pretty obvious reasons. First and foremost, the M3 features 480 PS (473 horsepower) as standard. Secondly, the M2 CS available to order today churns out 450 ponies.
That’s a bit underwhelming at first glance, but don’t forget that the Competition and CS will follow suit with more suck-squeeze-bang-blow. At the time of writing, it’s not known if these two variants of the M2 will be offered with a six-speed manual or exclusively with a dual-clutch box.
