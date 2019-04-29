Lifted Bugatti Divo Rendered as SUV Alternative for the Eccentric

Remember how the talks about a Ferrari SUV went a few years ago? Everybody felt the idea was on the table and with the Prancing Horse constantly denying it, the tension only grew. Well, Bugatti is in a somewhat similar position right now.
With the Chiron, the Divo and the La Voiture Noire one-off taking Molsheim further, those old talks about the French carmarker introducing a second model line seem more relevant than ever.
Of course, with the Galibier sedan appearing to have been abandoned, this might suffer the same fate as the Lamborghin Estoque. You know, the stunning four-door Grand Tourer that was put on an indefinite hold so Sant'Agata Bolognese could bring forth the Urus.
In fact, Bugatti CEO Stephan Winkelmann, who used to helm Lamborghini, buy the way, even stepped forward to mention that if the Big B would ever release an SUV, this would share the platform with the rest of the VW Group high-riders.
You see, the Volkswagen Touareg, the Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne are brought to the world at the Bratislava plant in Slovakia, the Bentayga is produced at Bentley's Crewe site in the UK and the Urus comes to life in Sant'Agata Bolognese.
Well, a Bugatti SUV would have to receive a dedicated platform and probably be produced in Molsheim.
As far as electrification is concerned, it looks like Bugatti is still waiting for advances in battery technology, so it could deliver a product that meets the expectations of its 1% percent clientele.
Well, until Bugatti delivers more clues on the terrain-taming matter, I've brought along a rendering. This pixel play, which comes from digital artist Yasid Oozeear, delivers a jacked-up Chiron that could sprint on any kind of surface. You know, like the Lamborghini Urus ST-X racecar, but with more than double the power and a totally different weight distribution.
Of course, with the Galibier sedan appearing to have been abandoned, this might suffer the same fate as the Lamborghin Estoque. You know, the stunning four-door Grand Tourer that was put on an indefinite hold so Sant'Agata Bolognese could bring forth the Urus.
In fact, Bugatti CEO Stephan Winkelmann, who used to helm Lamborghini, buy the way, even stepped forward to mention that if the Big B would ever release an SUV, this would share the platform with the rest of the VW Group high-riders.
You see, the Volkswagen Touareg, the Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne are brought to the world at the Bratislava plant in Slovakia, the Bentayga is produced at Bentley's Crewe site in the UK and the Urus comes to life in Sant'Agata Bolognese.
Well, a Bugatti SUV would have to receive a dedicated platform and probably be produced in Molsheim.
As far as electrification is concerned, it looks like Bugatti is still waiting for advances in battery technology, so it could deliver a product that meets the expectations of its 1% percent clientele.
Well, until Bugatti delivers more clues on the terrain-taming matter, I've brought along a rendering. This pixel play, which comes from digital artist Yasid Oozeear, delivers a jacked-up Chiron that could sprint on any kind of surface. You know, like the Lamborghini Urus ST-X racecar, but with more than double the power and a totally different weight distribution.