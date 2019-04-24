autoevolution

Bugatti Divo Spotted in Traffic, Looks Like It Landed from Mars

24 Apr 2019, 9:15 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Imagine you're one of the lucky few who was offered the chance to adorn the garage with a Bugatti Divo. Well, you'd be pretty excited these days, as the French automaker is making the final steps towards customer deliveries. Of course, this means the engineers are polishing the final details of the hypercar.
6 photos
Electric Bugatti Divo Spotted Driving Around GenevaElectric Bugatti Divo Spotted Driving Around GenevaElectric Bugatti Divo Spotted Driving Around GenevaElectric Bugatti Divo Spotted Driving Around GenevaElectric Bugatti Divo Spotted Driving Around Geneva
And not all the tests can be performed in closed environments, as it was the case with the recent airpot run of the 1,500 horsepwoer monster, for instance.

In fact, an example of the Divo was recently spotted doing its thing in traffic, with the car having been caught on camera while in Wolfsburg (the location shouldn't come as a surprise, since this is the home city of Bugatti parent company Volkswagen).

As you'll notice in the pair of no-filter pics at the bottom of the page (make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post), the Chiron has the kind of looks you's expect from a toy that costs almost twice as much as the Chiron - the latter kicks off at around $3 million, while the first comes with a price of about $5.8 million.

Then again, only 40 examples of the Divo are being brought to the world. And, apparently, people can post childish comments on your Instagram account if you own a peasant-grade Chiron instead of a Divo.

Of course, one could always aim higher. For instance, the Molsheim brand used this year's Geneva Motor Show to introduce the La Voiture Noire (its worth noting that the LVN and Divo display cars for the Swiss event used electric motors to get around the show).

This Bugatti became the most expensive new car, with a price tag of around $18.7 million. And while the owner of the one-off remains a secret, the rumors talk about this being destined for Dr. Ferdinand Piech, grandson of Ferdinand Porsche and former chairman of the Volkswagen Group.

 

First Bugatti Divo spotted in the wild! Photo’s by Methylone #bugatti#bugattidivo#divo#carspot#autogespot#carspots

A post shared by Autogespot (@autogespot) on Apr 24, 2019 at 1:11am PDT

bugatti divo Bugatti hypercar W16 pic of the day
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
BUGATTI models:
BUGATTI La Voiture NoireBUGATTI La Voiture Noire ExoticBUGATTI DivoBUGATTI Divo ExoticBUGATTI Chiron SportBUGATTI Chiron Sport ExoticBUGATTI ChironBUGATTI Chiron ExoticBUGATTI Veyron Grand Sport VitesseBUGATTI Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse ExoticAll BUGATTI models  
 
 