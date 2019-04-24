autoevolution

Green Carbon Bugatti Chiron with Orange Details Shows Crazy Spec

24 Apr 2019
Those of you who spend too much time on social media (hey, just like me!), might've recognized the owner of this Bugatti Chiron just from the spec preview we have here. As for the rest of you, well, this is a car of collector Greg B, whose Green-and-Orange livery is famous among die-hard aficionados.
It looks like the gear head, who keeps most of his collection on European soil, is preparing to take delivery of the 1,500 horsepower toy. As usual, the car lover took to social media to share the spec with us.

And while most reactions were positive, I want to highlight a comment that shows how social media sometimes works: "Should’ve gotten a Divo or a Chiron Sport".

Childish thinking aside, you might want to see more of this $3M-plus toy. However, with this corner of the Molsheim animal being all we have so far, I 've added two other pics from Greg B's Instagram account below.

These images will help you get a better idea of how the spec of this Bugatti Chiron looks. The first photo shows the collector's Ferrari 488 Pista. Speaking of which, I'll remind you the gear head even convinced Ferrari's Tailor Made department to label the color you see here as "Verde Greg B".

Then again, such a details doesn't come as a surprise if we take into account that, for instance, the car lover is engaged in the Italian automotive producer's Corse Clienti (think: customer racing) program, so he drives both road-going and track-confined Prancing Horses.

As for the second image, this takes us in the exotic material realm that is the cabin of the hooner's Pagani Huayra (fo the record, we are looking at a BC model here) - that steering colum definitely looks sexy, especially if you think of all the countersteering action it facilitates.

 

