Lifted 2020 Chevrolet Silverado "Big Boss" Looks Like a Trail Daddy

Ah, the opinion-splitting effect of lifted trucks - there seems to be no grey area with these machines: the community built around them adores the things, while the rest of the world hates them. Now, the costs associated with a brand new truck mean most of these builds feature older models, but the rendering we have here is different, as it's based on a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss.
The Trail Boss already offers the kind of rugged terrain abilities most users need, as this Silverado 1500 packs hardware such as specific suspension featuring Rancho shock absorbers and a 2-inch lift over the already-generous Z71. Then we have skid plates, an automatic locking rear diff and 18-inch wheels shod in 32-inch mud-terrain rubber.
Well, this pixel exercise does away with all that, gifting the truck with the sort of goodies that would allow it to tackle any sort of no-road scenario - pixel tip to digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel for this work.
As such, the meaty solid axles send power to monstrous tires, while the travel of the suspension is uber-generous to say the least.
Up front, we find a setup that not only brings extra protection with a bull bar, but also holds a winch, as well as a pair of tow recovery hooks - if you're seeking a tow hook, look no further than the rear bumper.
As for those extra lights adorning the roof, we're surprised they aren't accompanied by even more stuff of the sort. And since we're talking extras, the bed of the Chevy is now occupied by a spare wheel that gives the driver extra confidence when tackling obstacles.
Now, you can have a Trail Boss with either a 5.3-liter or a 6.2-liter V8. This rendering doesn't allow us to see which of the two mills is present on the vehicle, that hood cutout speaks for itself, as it's there to accommodate a supercharger.
