Lifted 1985 Toyota Pickup 4x4 Looks Like Marty McFly's Truck, Bidding Still Open

If you think about the "Back to the Future" franchise, the DeLorean is, without doubt, the car that most people will remember. But of course, anyone who was really into those movies will remember the Toyota Pickup Truck that Marty McFly couldn't wait to drive Jennifer Parker in.
And several of these Toyota have been auctioned off by their owners in recent years. In fact, just last year someone sold a solid-looking example via Bring a Trailer for $58,000. That one even had some "Back to the Future" memorabilia included in the package. But the one that was just posted to BaT today looks like it could do with a tune-up within the next few years.
This 1985 Toyota Pickup 4x4 has been registered in California since 1991 and has been transformed into a Marty McFly replica back in 2015. The odometer shows almost 300,000 miles (480,000 km), and even though this is a Toyota, and Toyotas are well known for their reliability, it would come as no surprise if you'd have to spend some more cash towards making it shine. At least it comes with a cool flux capacitor USB charging device, but other than that the cabin isn't all that spectacular.
You might feel better knowing that in 2018 a Toyota crate engine was swapped in, but at the same time you might hold back from popping the hood in front of your friends when you get to it because it does show some signs of old age. The two accidents recorded by Carfax might be a massive turn down as well, especially if you're very picky when it comes to your cars.
There are seven more days left until the auction is over, and right now the highest bid stands at $5,000. Given the state of this vehicle, I don't think this will sell for more than $30,000, and for some people, it would probably make more sense to build their own "Back to the Future" replica rather than purchase this one.
