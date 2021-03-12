Toyota Supra 2.0 Takes Autobahn Acceleration Test to Prove It's a Sports Car

Everybody knows the Supra is secretly also a BMW, but that's actually a good thing. With the help of the Germans, Toyota was able to offer a base model, the so-called Supra 2.0, which is arriving in Europe right now. Today we're going to see if downsizing was a bad idea.
Actually, we'll just go ahead and say that it's not. You see, Europe has a sports car problem. If you want something decently powerful, interesting-looking, and relatively affordable, you'll probably end up with a hot hatch, but that's not a real sports car. Owning a Mustang is quite difficult, and while BMW does make the 2 Series with RWD, it looks positively boring in base spec.
The Supra 2.0 is just like a BMW 228i, only it turns more heads. The bodywork looks like it's been styled by aliens and the lack of power isn't that big of a deal, since cheap V8 horsepower is virtually absent. So you're not going to be humiliated in drag races.
In fact, even though it's not as powerful, the Supra 2.0 appears to almost match the performance of older Golf R models. This independent test from AutoTopNL, done on the famous German autobahn network, shows how the turbocharged Toyota is able to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5 seconds. Meanwhile, reaching 124 mph or 200 km/h takes 20.6 seconds.
The Supra 2.0 is currently offered in Germany from €49,290, which honestly still sounds like too much money. Sure, you could probably get a BMW with similar power instead, but you can't pretend that you're the European Paul Walker in one of those, now can you?!
Obviously, a sports car that hits 62 in 5 seconds doesn't sound particularly exciting in a country that makes Porsches and AMGs. But the Supra is something different, a fresh take on an iconic nameplate. Plus, BMW's performance engine are probably a little better than Toyota's current crop.
