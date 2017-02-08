Lexus RC F by Skipper Japan Has Vossen Wheels

Japanese tuners are different. Unless you know exactly what you are looking for, Google probably won't take you there. Such is the case with Skipper, a company that seems to have put most of its eggs in two two baskets, the GT-R, and the RC F.
This being their company car, it's undergone several changes so as to best portray the beautiful body kit they've made. The second video below will make all the parts easier to spot since they were silver at that time. However, by the time Vossen Wheels came along, the kit had been switched to carbon fiber.
At the front, the RC F has been gifted a lip spoiler, which is about as clean as it gets. The side boasts a step with the company logo added on top. Meanwhile, the back is a three-piece under-spoiler, split apart by the quad exhaust of the V8 Lexus.
The design of the wheels is so weird that we doubt we'll see them again very soon. But Japanese-style tuning is booming right now, so we might see a few American daredevils adopting the style. Rocking a very aggressive 20×10.5 front and 20×11.5 rear VW-3 wheel, the Skipper
RC F has some of the widest wheels fitted to the Lexus coupe. Of course, these had to be made to order.
Nitto Invo rubber is chosen because of the unique overlip design of the alloys, while the new Skipper Suspension Magic System slams the F closer to Tokyo's speedbumps.
"I still remember this day very vividly. The team was supposed to shoot at another location, but we ended up having to move to a different one for various reasons. We took a short break to walk around some historic temples. Then it was back to shooting! With the clear weather, we got some nice shots of this black beauty,"
says Mike Forsythe, Vossen Marketing & Branding Director.