Lewis Hamilton Rushes to Post U.S. Grand Prix Photo Dump "Before Pierre Gasly Posts His"

Lewis Hamilton may not have won the U.S. Grand Prix, despite being a few laps away from securing his first victory. But he had a great time, nevertheless, and rushed online to post some pictures from Austin, Texas, “before Pierre Gasly posts his.”
Six laps, this was all Lewis Hamilton needed to secure his first win this season. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible with Max Verstappen riding his Red Bull Racing rocket, overtaking him despite a slow pit and an intense duel with Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
But it was a good weekend for Mercedes-AMG Petronas, with Lewis Hamilton securing the P2 and George Russell finishing P5.
Now, Lewis Hamilton rushed on his social media account to post a photo dump "before Pierre Gasly posts his." As you might know, the 26-year-old AlphaTauri driver is very famous on social media for posting a lot of pictures and liking a lot of posts. He always adds a “photo dump” after every Grand Prix, so the seven-time World Champion British driver rushed to beat his fellow athlete.
Hamilton added, “it’s the little things in life. Much love Austin, till next time.” The gallery included photos of him leaning on a piano, taking a selfie with the fans, and focusing on a laptop while shirtless. It also featured a video of him and legendary tennis player Serena Williams, who is a good friend of Hamilton’s and was present at the race. Plus, a shot of Academy Award-winning actor Brad Pitt, with whom Hamilton is to make an upcoming F1 movie. The plot is still undisclosed at the time of press, and Pitt wasn’t very open to talking about it at the Circuit of Americas over the weekend.
The British racing driver did manage to post the photo dump before Pierre Gasly, who reposted the set on his Instagram Stories with a couple of laughing emojis, adding a few goat emojis, in reference to Lewis' GOAT ("Greatest Of All Time" status). Plus, the entire set was Liked by Pierre Gasly.
