Liked by Pedro Gaseoso – The Updated Pierre Gasly Meme Everyone in Formula 1 Loves

Pierre Gasly has been a meme in the Formula One community for years because of how much time he spends liking posts on social media. But after a Spanish newspaper translated his name to Pedro Gaseoso, we have the "Liked by Pierre Gasly" 2.0.
If you haven’t been up to date with the “Liked by Pierre Gasly” meme, here’s the place to find out what this is all about. It all started in 2016 when a Twitter user who went by PetaPan17 tweeted that Gasly liked one of his tweets, therefore he was now a fan.
Since the Formula One AlphaTauri racing driver is only 26 years old, you might expect him to spend some time on social media, and he does. He clicks "Like" for a lot of tweets, Instagram, or TikTok posts, and the meme started after Alpha Tauri shared a video of Gasly showing him on four phones at once, liking every TikTok he scrolled by.
Now, we have an update to the meme and a suggested new name for the French racing driver. A Spanish newspaper translated his name to Pedro Gaseoso in a breakdown about the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as shared by a user called @roccoleclerc. Other names received variations as well, including “Luis” Hamilton, "Carlos" Leclerc, and “Jorge” Russell. The names of the teams were not exempt from the weird translation either, with AlphaTauri becoming "Alfa" and Alpine getting the name “Alpino.”
Everyone in the Formula One world jumped on this train, including the official Formula 1 account writing, “We are big fans of Pedro Gaseoso,” and the ESPN F1 writing: “Petition for Pierre Gasly to race under Pedro Gaseoso this weekend.”
The latest to join the “Pedro Gaseoso” fun was Mercedes-AMG Petronas. The official Facebook page of the team shared a picture of Lewis Hamilton ahead of the race, with the caption “Liked by Pedro Gaseoso” and a red heart emoji.
In his last Baku dump, Pierre Gasly added an underlined version of his new name, but he hasn't liked any of the memes... yet.
liked by pierre gasly ?? pic.twitter.com/fDqyahW2zA— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) June 12, 2022
We are big fans of Pedro Gaseoso ???? @PierreGASLY— Formula 1 (@F1) June 14, 2022
Petition for Pierre Gasly to race under Pedro Gaseoso this weekend ????????????— ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) June 17, 2022
(h/t @roccoleclerc) pic.twitter.com/lPYHxf9lAG
my brother just sent me this from a newspaper from spain and why the heck are they calling pierre gasly “pedro gaseoso” ???????????? pic.twitter.com/TU8Aa77kf4— rocco ???? (@roccoleclerc) June 13, 2022