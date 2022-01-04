Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton Close to Co-Star in Apple TV Formula One Racing Movie

Lewis Hamilton, MBE and 7-time world champion, might soon become an actor in a movie starring Brad Pitt. Apple TV is currently in negotiations trying to acquire an untitled package that will have Pitt and Hamilton in a Formula One racing movie.
Brad Pitt has recently played an astronaut in 2019's Ad Astra, and he could become a racing driver in Apple TV’s upcoming untitled movie. The streaming service is currently nearing the closing of a deal for a package that would reportedly have Pitt playing a racer who comes out of retirement to mentor a young driver and help him take his final stab at glory.
Formula One is not involved in the project at the current time, but a very important name from the sports is. British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton’s name is attached to the project, and Top Gun: Maverick’s director Joseph Kowinski will be at the helm, with Ehren Kruger writing the script.
The project is reportedly around the $130-140 million range, like several big deals last year that help streaming services directly compete with big theater releases.
This would mark the Academy Award winner’s second deal with Apple TV after the company recently acquired an untitled film with Jon Watts directing and starring Pitt and George Clooney as two lone wolf fixers.
If all goes well, Hamilton will have a backup career for when he decides to retire from the sport. He still currently has a two-year contract with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, should he decide to continue racing. For now, after the heartbreaking result at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale, the British driver’s future in the sport is uncertain, as multiple rumors claim he might end up retiring early. There has been no confirmation about that so far, so here’s to hoping he’ll bottle up those feelings and race harder than he ever did, going for that record-breaking eight world championship titles.
But starring alongside Brad Pitt is not a bad acting start, at all.
