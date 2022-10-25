Lewis Hamilton "Sorry" He Couldn't Win the U.S. GP, But It's "Always Fun to Battle Vettel"

This season might be the first one seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton doesn’t win a race. At the U.S. Grand Prix, he was the closest he’s gotten so far, but the win went to Max Verstappen. While the Brit admitted he’s “sorry” about not winning, he added that it’s “always fun to battle Vettel.”
The U.S. Grand Prix had Lewis Hamilton six laps away from his first victory this season. Unfortunately, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen drove like he was riding a rocket, overtaking Hamilton despite his slow pit stop setback.
And the seven-time World Champion expressed his disappointment in a post-race interview that he’s "sorry I couldn't get the win, I gave it absolutely everything. I mean I don't know, I can't put in words how much it would mean to the team.”
The British F1 driver has only three races left to try to secure his first win this season and keep up his extraordinary record of being victorious in each F1 season he has competed in.
Although he didn’t win in Austin, Texas, we got a bit of a throwback as he battled Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel for a few laps. In an Instagram post, Hamilton wrote that it’s “always fun to battle Sebastian Vettel,” as he looks forward to the upcoming Mexican Grand Prix next weekend. For a few laps, Vettel got a taste of his former glory as he led the race.
Hamilton also remembered to praise his team “for all the hard work,” adding that the “strategy, pit stops, all of it was on point.” He did manage to score more points (18) with his P2, adding that the result “is a huge boost for us all.”
Hamilton is currently still in sixth place, with 198 points. But, following his P2 and Scuderia Ferrari's Carlos Sainz’s early retirement from the race, he's only four points behind the Spaniard and just twenty points behind his Mercedes-AMG Petronas teammate, George Russell. Those narrow gaps make the upcoming Mexican Grand Prix even more exciting.
And the seven-time World Champion expressed his disappointment in a post-race interview that he’s "sorry I couldn't get the win, I gave it absolutely everything. I mean I don't know, I can't put in words how much it would mean to the team.”
The British F1 driver has only three races left to try to secure his first win this season and keep up his extraordinary record of being victorious in each F1 season he has competed in.
Although he didn’t win in Austin, Texas, we got a bit of a throwback as he battled Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel for a few laps. In an Instagram post, Hamilton wrote that it’s “always fun to battle Sebastian Vettel,” as he looks forward to the upcoming Mexican Grand Prix next weekend. For a few laps, Vettel got a taste of his former glory as he led the race.
Hamilton also remembered to praise his team “for all the hard work,” adding that the “strategy, pit stops, all of it was on point.” He did manage to score more points (18) with his P2, adding that the result “is a huge boost for us all.”
Hamilton is currently still in sixth place, with 198 points. But, following his P2 and Scuderia Ferrari's Carlos Sainz’s early retirement from the race, he's only four points behind the Spaniard and just twenty points behind his Mercedes-AMG Petronas teammate, George Russell. Those narrow gaps make the upcoming Mexican Grand Prix even more exciting.