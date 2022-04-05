Lewis Hamilton Jumps Out of a Plane Ten Times for Fun, Calls It "The Best Day"

You might know by now that British racing driver Lewis Hamilton loves adrenaline more than anything. And his “ideal way” to spend a Sunday when no race is scheduled, was to skydive off a plane... ten times.
Lewis Hamilton loves staying in shape, and his hobbies include a lot of activities where he has to do something physical. Be it surfing, running, or riding a bike, the British driver always seems to be on the move.
And his recent weekend activity confirms the rule. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver shared footage of himself jumping off a plane... Not once, but ten times. One can only imagine the F1 Team’s heart racing with every jump.
Hamilton shared the video on his social media and claimed that he “had the best day.” The F1 driver, who has already won seven World Championships, added that this is his “very ideal way to spend a Sunday.”
He further explains that he has been skydiving for a few years, but he had to stop during the pandemic. So, he found a way to make up for the lost time: doing “ten jumps in.” He also added that he “learned something new each time.” Lewis Hamilton, who recently worried his fans that he might be retiring from the sport soon due to the intense mental and physical strain it takes to race, added that skydiving is “such a great way to clear the mind, recenter, and refocus.”
The seven-time World Champion is currently in fifth place after two races, behind the Ferrari team, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, and his own teammate, George Russell. Hamilton has just arrived in Australia for the Australian Grand Prix, set to take place over the weekend. But people are confident, given that he has a great record in Melbourne, managing to achieve pole position every year he raced there since the cars went hybrid in 2014.
