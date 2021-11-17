Lewis Hamilton’s “Important” Days Off Are on an Electric Lift Surfboard

Vega Rocket Satellite Launch Clears the Way for Bigger, More Powerful Vega-C

Lewis Hamilton won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil on Sunday and needs to take some time to chill. He does that by being his adventurous self and “focusing on the water” on an electric Lift surfboard. 8 photos



Starting in P10, after being disqualified for the sprint race and receiving a 5-place grid penalty, he finished more than 10 seconds ahead of



So, taking all of this into account, would you expect the British racing driver to just casually chill on the couch watching Netflix all day in his days off? Not really, and he doesn’t. Whether it’s



In a recent post on Instagram, the almost-all-time record-breaking champion talks about the importance of days off, while he’s on the water, enjoying himself on an



The board is perfect for water adventures and it’s great for both beginners and advanced surfers as per its manufacturer's description. It reaches a top speed of 22 knots (25 mph/ 40 kph). However, the all-electric board is not that cheap, coming with an average price of $12,000.



The price is not a problem for Lewis Hamilton, though, because he has a net worth of $285 million and a $50 million salary per year. And, when it comes to different adventures, the British racing driver doesn’t mind dropping a penny or two.



And, since he’s talking about “resetting and focusing on the water,” the board proves to be exactly what he needs: some chilling before returning to the racetrack. He has three more races to beat Max Verstappen and to secure himself a new world record for the most World Drivers’ Championships, currently tying with Michael Schumacher at seven titles each.





