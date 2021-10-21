Tricycle House Is How You Bring Pedal Power to the Tiny House Movement

Lewis Hamilton’s Downtime Fun Is on a Yamaha Raptor 700R

Ahead of the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday, Lewis Hamilton shows how he has some “downtime fun” in Austin, Texas, with a Yamaha Raptor 700R. 8 photos ATV .



His latest Instagram post features a Yamaha Raptor 700R, heavily customized. Mentioning he’s “Austin ready,” the British racing driver shows how he takes care of his ATV. In one of the shots, he pushes the bike from the side, and the other two give us a glimpse of how he cleans the vehicle. In between races, he always seems to find different adventures, recently also



But when it comes to the Yamaha Raptor 700R, the 2021 model is introduced as the “pinnacle of sports ATVs,” and it comes with a price tag of $9,099. That's probably how much Lewis would pay for the fuel of his Pagani Zonda in a month if he drove it every day.



The model comes with a 686cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine with four valves. It sports a lightweight hybrid steel and aluminum frame, and a Controlled-Fill aluminum sub-frame, making it one of the lightest ATVs. The seat offers a lot of support and comfort, while dual counter-balancers keep you safe if you're looking for a chill or a thrill ride.



Lewis Hamilton seems to be enjoying his “downtime fun,” but he is also under a lot of pressure for the upcoming race on Sunday. Although Red Bull’s Max Verstappen leads Hamilton by six points after 16 out of 22 races, Hamilton is surely waiting for a “twist” on the Circuit of the Americas, reminiscing at his championship win in Austin two years ago. Some fun on an ATV is one way to blow off some steam.





