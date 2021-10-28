Lewis Hamilton's Just as Skilled on Electric Motorcycles as He Is Behind the Wheel

Chasing after his eighth World Championship title in Formula One, Lewis Hamilton worked hard to get to where he is and it’s now paying off. But sometimes, the British racing driver makes the rest of us look bad, because he seems able to master any kind of vehicle out there with no difficulty, like this Tarform electric motorcycle.
Formula One creates a competitive environment for people who don’t come from the same lifestyle and Lewis Hamilton has worked twice as much to overcome several barriers such as skin color and lack of financial means. He is now on a tie with legendary Michael Schumacher, each having won the seven World Championship titles in Formula One. The Brit is currently struggling to get closer to Max Verstappen, as the Dutch is in the lead this season with five races to go. But Lewis still finds time for fun.
A new behind-the-scenes look at his latest photo shoot for WSJ Magazine shows the British racing driver enjoying himself on a motorcycle, showing there isn’t a vehicle he can’t handle.
In the video shared on Instagram, Hamilton revs up the motorcycle to create the perfect background for the shoot, before taking it for a couple of spins.
A true advocate for the environmental issues, his choice of motorcycle was an electric one from Tarform, the Founder Edition. With sustainability in mind, the company uses recyclable materials that do not harm the environment and can biodegrade, calling it the “mobility of tomorrow.”
With a starting price of $24,000/ $42,000 (depending on customization), it has a 41-kW air-cooled PMAC electric motor with 55 horsepower and a claimed acceleration from 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) in 3.8 seconds, before it maxes out at 120 mph (193 kph). When it comes to range, Tarform claims the 10 kWh lithium-ion battery pack can last up to 120 miles (193 km).
Having witnessed Hamilton behind the wheel of several racing cars or a Yamaha motorcycle just recently, we can say the electric motorcycle makes an understandable choice for the environmental activist. As he had quite a lot of fun on it, the company wrote it was “an honor to have him ride our Founders Edition racer.”
