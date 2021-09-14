Vin Diesel Hangs Out With Lewis Hamilton in Monza, Ahead of 2021 Italian GP

Showbiz is often like a high school playground, down to the way everybody knows everybody else, the petty fights and the shade-throwing, and the never-ending drama. It’s also the place where surprising and lasting friendships are built.
One such example is the bond between Formula One champ Lewis Hamilton and actor, singer and producer Vin Diesel. According to Hamilton, the two are also gym buddies – and according to the internet, Family with a capital F. That one is a Fast and Furious joke, where Diesel plays leading man Dom Toretto who does everything for “family.”
Diesel showed up in Monza, Italy, ahead of the 2021 Italian GP to show his support for Hamilton, pose for pictures and have a closer look at Hamilton’s Mercedes-AMG F1 car. The pre-race meeting was all about positive vibes and love, but the race itself was anything but, as Hamilton and Max Verstappen took each other out in a most spectacular crash that could have ended even worse for Hamilton, had it not been for the “halo” safety system.
You can see the crash and the subsequent reactions in the video under the original Instagram post. Verstappen said that Hamilton didn’t give him enough room, while Hamilton insisted Verstappen should have known this would happen if he came this close on that first corner from Monza. The result was that Verstappen ended up on top of Hamilton, and the thing about the “halo” saving the latter’s life was no joke. It really did.
Vin Diesel has been vacationing in Italy since he attended the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. Having been with the Fast and Furious franchise since day one, and with plans to continue with it even after his character Toretto exits and Universal Pictures gets the ball rolling on the spinoffs, it’s no secret that Diesel is passionate about cars and racing.
So here he is, checking out Hamilton’s Mercedes-AMG car before it was run over by Verstappen’s Red Bull Racing Honda.
