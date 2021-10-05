Lewis Hamilton Has Taken a Fast “Second Job” As Classic Delivery Van Driver

British racing driver currently competes in Formula One for Mercedes-AMG, has won no less than seven World Drivers Championship titles. That’s Lewis Hamilton in a motorsport nutshell.
If we care to expand on his racing exploits, we could also remind everyone the Michael Schumacher-tied world titles are also doubled by other records. For most wins, the biggest number of poles, as well as the total for podium finishes. Among many others.
In his civilian life, when not doing PR work for Mercedes, it seems Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton also loves to dress up in the quirkiest ways possible... and do a “side hustle” now and then. Now, of all the possibilities for Lewis taking up a second job, we didn’t see this one coming: “my side hustle when I’m not racing. No man can deliver as fast as me!”
Still, it bodes well for his humorous relaxation time because it’s about cars... err, vehicles, and probably won’t breach any of Mercedes’ contract clauses either. Naturally, it didn’t take long for the fans to notice both the new working position, as well as the wacky outfit. As such, there were a few suggestions made by the admirers that are well worth taking into consideration.
The first one is probably an impossible task (deliver fuel to the stranded UK), but the second would surely prove a lot of fun: have all the F1 drivers prove their skills in a delivery van race... We did notice, though, that no one posed the most ardent question: is flying his vegan dog private or the Zonda 760 LH fuel bill too much already that he needs this second way of earning an income?!
Also, we looked closely, and unfortunately, this delivery truck isn’t the same one as that 1963 Milk truck drag racer that recently impressed us with patina, wheelies, and a twin-turbo 496 big-block Chevy at the dragstrip.
