LEGO Nails Technic Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Because It’s Square

LEGO is a big fan of cars. Over the years we’ve seen some incredible toy car replicas made of hundreds and even thousands of tiny plastic bricks, but all of them fell short of being extraordinary. That’s because LEGO thinks in straight lines, and the real cars it tries to replicate usually go for a more rounded, flowing look.
But here comes the Jeep Wrangler in LEGO Technic form, and what a sight it is!
The two companies made the announcement of a collaboration on Friday, December 3. This is the first time LEGO and Jeep partnered for a project and we must say the square lines of the SUV fit the toymaker’s approach to things like a glove.
The 665-piece model goes well beyond just trying to replicate the visual appearance of the off-roader - wrapped in yellow and black, the completed plastic puzzle shows all the iconic Jeep elements, down to the seven-slot grille up front.. In usual Technic fashion, some things are functional, like the fold-down rear seats, button-operated front steering system, and axle-articulation suspension.
”The Jeep Wrangler is an icon in the off-road world,” said in a statement Lars Thygesen, Designer, LEGO Technic.
“The Rubicon has a lot of the iconic details loved by 4x4 fans the world over, so it was important to me to pack as many of the authentic, powerful features of the real vehicle into the LEGO Technic replica. I hope LEGO fans and vehicle lovers enjoy all aspects, including the suspension, winch and open-air design that we developed alongside the talented Jeep design team.”
If you were thinking this Technic Jeep would be the perfect Christmas gift, think again. LEGO will not make it available before the first day of next year. Pricing has been set at $49.99 (49.99€ and £44.99 in Europe and the UK, respectively).
