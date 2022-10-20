LEGO for Grown-ups: 1967 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Comes With the Full Package

The total Firebird production in 1967 came down to a little over 82,500 units, and just as expected, the coupe was the most commonly ordered configuration.
The convertible was, therefore, much rarer, as only some 15,500 Firebirds ended up rolling off the assembly lines with a removable top.
Believe it or not, but the rough Firebird convertible that you can see in these pictures is actually a pretty rare example, as it’s believed that fewer than 3,000 such units got to see the daylight.
Let’s start with the basics and see what makes it so rare.
Most Firebirds that launched in 1968 came as a coupe fitted with a V8 engine and an automatic transmission. On the other hand, Pontiac produced only approximately 1,400 convertibles with a manual gearbox and about 2,900 examples with an automatic unit.
This Firebird obviously doesn’t come in the best shape, and in so many ways, it’s some sort of a LEGO version for adults. There are plenty of parts no longer on the car (but still available separately), so the first thing the new owner would have to do is to put everything back together.
The good news is this Firebird is still complete, so theoretically, reassembling the car should be possible without the need for extra purchases.
The engine that’s supposed to be under the hood is a 400 (6.5-liter) that was still running some years ago, but at this point, its current condition is unknown. Of course, you’d better not expect everything to be in tip-top shape on this front, especially considering the overall shape of everything else.
As far as the rust is concerned, you’ll find plenty of it on the body, but on the other hand, the owner guarantees the frame is still good.
Somewhat surprising is that, despite its rather, well, challenging condition, this Firebird isn’t selling for cheap. The Craigslist seller hopes to get no less than $5,500 for it.
