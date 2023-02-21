Lectric's Budget-Friendly XPedition Cargo E-Bike Can Replace Your Car for Several Tasks

It's very difficult to replace the car, and the reasons are as clear as day. However, recent technological advancements have brought to light a different breed of vehicle, the e-bike. One team that just unveiled a very real threat to cars is Lectric Bikes.
The name Lectric Bikes may sound familiar to you because we've covered their goods on several occasions. Well, this time around, the Phoenix-born team has unveiled a cargo e-bike that could very well replace your car, even if only for a few last-mile activities. But the fact that you can carry up to two children, groceries, and an array of other goods for up to 150 mi (242 km) is worthy of some attention. Let's dive in and see what the XPedition offers for as little as $1,400 (€1,300 at current exchange rates).
Now, cargo bikes are nothing new; countless manufacturers build electrified wonders designed to replace the car for short-range travel. However, the really beefy ones that can handle hundreds of pounds of payload are typically used for jobs like delivery services. One team that may be familiar to you is Tern Bicycles and their workhorse machines.
But there are downsides to these massively capable e-bikes; they tend to be expensive as hell! For example, Tern's GSD S00 LX is a solid cargo bike, but it'll also ask you to leave an arm and a leg valued at $6,500. I don't know about you, but I don't have that kind of cash just lying around for ANY bike. Luckily for us, Lectric knows this, and while I explored the Xpedition, I couldn't help but shake the idea that I don't need thousands of dollars to start taking the kids to school, grab groceries, and even carry home improvement materials.
Bosch. However, Bosch isn't found anywhere in the XPedition's spec sheet, helping me understand how Lectric could keep cash in your pocket.
Still, the 750 W motor peaks at a tad over 1,300 W and can crank out a solid 85 Nm (63 ft-lb) of torque. This much torque is a number that Bosch motors often push out, so don't worry about pushing all 450 lbs (204 kg) of payload uphill. Doubting that this is enough power? Don't, because I ride an e-bike with 750 W of spunk, and it's enough to carry an adult passenger and me. I don't have child seats, so you'll have to explore that option on your own. Regarding top speeds, it meets the criteria of all three e-bike classes, which means 28 mph (45 kph) is achievable.
Now, this large motor is sure to suck the juice out of your battery pack like it's a Capri-Sun. So, to ensure you don't run out of energy, Lectric has equipped the XPedition with a battery that can have you riding around for up to 75 mi (121 km). That's twice the distance of the average daily commute carried out by Americans with a car. Sure, this massive range is under optimum conditions, but even so, you should be able to squeeze out at least 50 mi (81 km) if you like to ride fast. Best of all, the frame can accommodate another battery. That's a peak range of 150 mi (241 km).
What does all this mean for you and me? If you look at the images in the gallery, you'll notice the XPedition being used for various activities. However, aside from carrying groceries and camping gear, the XPedition also belongs at the center of your potential business model.
Think about a fleet of XPeditions running around town, delivering packages down streets and alleyways otherwise inaccessible to cars or delivery trucks. You could easily carry the mail for a few hundred people. If there's a way to add a trailer to the frame, there's no telling how large of an item you can pull along. Just be sure to work within the bike's structural limits.
This means you can open up a small parcel business with no more than $1,400. With a second battery, you're looking at dishing out $1,700 (€1,600) and off you go. If you're planning an industry takedown, be bold, and get two XPeditions. Hey, got to start somewhere, right? At the end of the day, unload the battery packs, charge them in a supervised manner, and do it all over again the next day. Not planning on using the XPedition as a business? Think again; raising a child is a full-time business.
