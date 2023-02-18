Cake Slev Is an Osa Flex-Inspired Cargo e-Trike for Easy Transportation and Delivery

Electric cargo bikes and tricycles, with their versatility, efficiency, and low cost, could soon replace commercial trucks in cities around the world. And businesses are not the only entities that could benefit from making the shift to these eco-friendly vehicles. They can also be used for a variety of short personal journeys.
Ukrainian industrial designer Ivan Zhurba has designed an electric cargo tricycle that could serve many purposes for both people and businesses, from transporting items between sites and making last-mile deliveries to running errands, doing your weekly shopping, and picking up kids for school.
Inspired by the design philosophy of electric motorbike and moped creator Cake, Zhurba has come up with a cargo trike that bears the Swedish company’s branding and boasts a similar look to their Osa Flex zero-emission commuter.
Cake has made a name for itself in the light electric motorbikes segment with a unique take on electric two-wheelers that make your daily commute a breeze. The Osa lineup has been described as a “workbench on wheels” due to its highly modular work platform.
Baptized “Cake Slev,” the conceptual electric trike promises to give riders everything they need to get from A to B without breaking a sweat. It is meant to be a solution for transportation and delivery in the mid-size range.
Beautifully designed with a white and blue color scheme, it looks nothing like a conventional trike. It boasts a heavily-modified front section to accommodate a spacious front carrier, which expands its functionality. The designer claims the Cake Slev could be used as a cargo hauler, a daily commuter, or a family bike.
The front carrier features a felt cover made of eco-friendly materials that would make the bike a practical delivery vehicle even in bad weather conditions. Said cover attaches to the carrier with magnetic buttons and fully encloses it, thus keeping the cargo protected from the elements. The spoked front wheels also feature protective covers that preserve the colorway of the rest of the trike and the brand’s aesthetic language. They are meant to keep the dirt away from the cargo compartment.
Just like the Osa Flex, Cake Slev is envisioned with a unibar frame and a white single-person seat, which offers a high riding position. This ensures the trike provides good balance and drivability in any rough riding conditions.
It would be powered by an electric bike motor to provide pedal assist when tackling steep inclines and a large electric battery stored under the seat. No details regarding the cargo capacity, electric motor, or possible range have been provided by the designer, but this is understandable since he only presented some renders, not a real product.
Considering the promise of making light work of heavy loads, the Cake Slev e-trike would be a nice addition to the market, not only for businesses looking for a way of reducing carbon emissions and costs but also for regular folks who want to weave through the city.
Inspired by the design philosophy of electric motorbike and moped creator Cake, Zhurba has come up with a cargo trike that bears the Swedish company’s branding and boasts a similar look to their Osa Flex zero-emission commuter.
Cake has made a name for itself in the light electric motorbikes segment with a unique take on electric two-wheelers that make your daily commute a breeze. The Osa lineup has been described as a “workbench on wheels” due to its highly modular work platform.
Baptized “Cake Slev,” the conceptual electric trike promises to give riders everything they need to get from A to B without breaking a sweat. It is meant to be a solution for transportation and delivery in the mid-size range.
Beautifully designed with a white and blue color scheme, it looks nothing like a conventional trike. It boasts a heavily-modified front section to accommodate a spacious front carrier, which expands its functionality. The designer claims the Cake Slev could be used as a cargo hauler, a daily commuter, or a family bike.
The front carrier features a felt cover made of eco-friendly materials that would make the bike a practical delivery vehicle even in bad weather conditions. Said cover attaches to the carrier with magnetic buttons and fully encloses it, thus keeping the cargo protected from the elements. The spoked front wheels also feature protective covers that preserve the colorway of the rest of the trike and the brand’s aesthetic language. They are meant to keep the dirt away from the cargo compartment.
Just like the Osa Flex, Cake Slev is envisioned with a unibar frame and a white single-person seat, which offers a high riding position. This ensures the trike provides good balance and drivability in any rough riding conditions.
It would be powered by an electric bike motor to provide pedal assist when tackling steep inclines and a large electric battery stored under the seat. No details regarding the cargo capacity, electric motor, or possible range have been provided by the designer, but this is understandable since he only presented some renders, not a real product.
Considering the promise of making light work of heavy loads, the Cake Slev e-trike would be a nice addition to the market, not only for businesses looking for a way of reducing carbon emissions and costs but also for regular folks who want to weave through the city.