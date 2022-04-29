LeBron James' Holiday in the Maldives Included Bike Rides and a Twin Otter DHC-6 Aircraft

The NBA superstar’s team missed the NBA playoffs, but he decided to not mop around and took his friends and family to the Maldives. There, he enjoyed the scenery, rode on bikes, and flew in a DHC-6 Twin Otter seaplane.
As his vacation came to an end, LeBron James took it to Instagram to share a footage of clips from the heavenly vacation in the Maldives. He captioned it: "Hey Life...... I simply just wanna say, THANK YOU!!
The NBA legend seems to have stayed at the Four Seasons Resort, which is a lavish holiday spot on the Indian Ocean archipelago. LeBron, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball League, also enjoyed a bike ride, walked on the beach, looked at stunning sunsets, attended extravagant dinners, and took some yacht rides with his wife, Savannah, and their friends and family.
In the last few snaps shared on his Instagram Stories, we also see that the NBA player flew in a DHC-6-300 Twin Otter, which has been customized by Four Seasons and offers airport transfers to and from Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, private charters, island-hopping excursions, and seaplane surfaris..
The de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter (currently marketed as Viking Air DHC-6 Twin Otter) is a Canadian STOL (Short Takeoff and Landing) aircraft, which was produced from 1965 to 1998. After purchasing the type certificate, Viking Air restarted production in 2008.
The DH-6-300 model measures 51 ft 9 in (15.77 m) in length and 19 ft 6 in (5.94 m) in height, and it has enough space for twenty passengers and one or two cockpit crew members. It's powered by two Pratt & Whitney PT6A-27 engines, which take it to a maximum cruise speed of 175 knots (201 mph/ 324 kph). The aircraft has a maximum range of 580 nautical miles (667 mi/ 1074 km).
After a disappointing season with the Lakers, the four-time champion took to Twitter last week to share his thoughts on missing the playoffs for the fourth time in his entire career, which spans over 18 years. He wrote: “I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This s*** HURT. Ok back to watching these games.”
He did, however, find the best way to make the most of it, and there’s nothing like spending time with your loved ones.
