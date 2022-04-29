1981 Fiat 124 Gets First Wash in 20 Years, Goes From Zero to Hero

More than a decade ago, someone decided to put a 1981 Fiat 124 into storage after having it outside for another decade. If the owner of the garage where it was stored would not have decided to sell the house, this vehicle would have probably remained there for many years.
Fortunately for us, Larry Kosilla of AMMO NYC was called by the owner of the vehicle, who was desperate to have it cleaned up. Once the Italian roadster is cleaned, the owner will decide whether to fix it and enjoy the vehicle for what it is, or sell it so that somebody else gets to do so.
According to the owner's estimates, the vehicle had not been washed in over twenty years, but that is changed as Larry does his magic with hundreds of dollars worth of tools, and cleaning materials, not to mention manual labor, which is not cheap either.
While he is working on the Italian car, Larry has revealed some of the ongoing projects that he is testing in prototype form, and that may be transformed into products that reach the virtual shelves of his online store. The new brushes sound like a great idea, but they need to have their design finalized before they are transformed into reality.
After spending that many years without use, this Fiat did not become home just for rats, but it was also a storage space for squirrels. As you will observe, those creatures may look harmless, but they may cause real damage to property when they are let loose on a car interior.
As you will observe, the Italian roadster has a couple of interesting design elements, and it is also a Pininfarina design, so it is not bad on the eyes either, despite not being the best looking car ever made. Some of its design touches are quite attractive even by today's standards, mind you.
