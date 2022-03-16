1976 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser Gets First Wash in 21 Years, Reveals Cool Patina

I know station wagons are no longer in fashion in 2022, but I have a thing for large and boxy grocery getters from the 1970s and 1980s. It goes well with my fetish for Hudsons, Studebakers, and Edsels. I know, I'm a weird guy. The kind that enjoys an old Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser gettings its first bath in decades.
If you're not familiar with the Vista Cruiser, it's a midsize wagon that Oldsmobile produced over three generations from 1964 to 1977. You should remember its raised rear roof section with "skylight" windows and lateral glass panels over the cargo area.
This unique feature was discontinued when Olds redesigned the Vista Cruiser for the third generation in 1973, but GM decided to keep things interesting by adding woodgrain trim on the lower side panels. It was a cool revival of the woodie body style that first became popular in the 1930s.
Come 2022 and the third-generation Vista Cruiser is far from being a desirable classic. Not only because the Cutlass it was based on had become a bit dull design-wise, but also because the 1973 oil crisis and then-new emission regulations had detuned the company's Rocket V8 engines beyond recognition.
As a result, many of these wagons spend their retirement years in junkyards and barns, many already reduced to rust buckets by decades of exposure to the elements. But some of them survive long enough to get a second chance at life. Like this 1976 example, which is on its way to returning to public roads after more than 21 years.
Rescued by YouTube's "Mr Bad Habits," this Vista Cruiser is running again and got its first proper cleaning in at least two decades. And while it has seen better days, it now sports a cool patina, above and below the line that separates the painted body from the wood trim. No wonder the owner wants to preserve it as is.
Introduced in 1973, the third-generation Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser was sold with three different V8 engines until it was retired for good in 1977. A 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) mill was standard for all five model years, while the iconic 455-cubic-inch (7.5-liter) Rocket V8 was an option until 1976. In 1977, it was replaced by the 403-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) Rocket.
But I'm not here to talk history. Hit the play button below to see this Vista Cruiser get the love it deserves.
