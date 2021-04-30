5 2021 Ford Bronco Rendered as One of Many Probable SEMA Builds Hitting Las Vegas

Leaked Pricing Reveals 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor and Raptor Will Cost $49K and $64K

The Ford Motor Company recently announced that starting this summer, the 2021 F-150 would become available with new and interesting features , such as the Onboard Scales or the Smart Hitch. But the rumor mill continues to work in the background, bringing us even more news about other upcoming options. 8 photos



Both variants are coming to dealerships later this year, and it seems the Raptor will solidify its high-performance flagship status with equally high pricing, while the Tremor might turn out to be the off-road value version of the series.



Regardless, the mystery will be solved soon as we’re fast approaching the moment when fans will be able to snatch their new Tremors and Raptors from Ford dealerships nationwide. We’ve seen the 2021 F-150 Tremor and Raptor versions officially, but the company has so far stayed mum on very important details, such as the horsepower rating (for the Raptor) and pricing information (for both). No worries, because the f150gen14.com forum has allegedly spilled the beans for them.Both variants are coming to dealerships later this year, and it seems the Raptor will solidify its high-performance flagship status with equally high pricing, while the Tremor might turn out to be the off-road value version of the series.According to the forum, the starting MSRP for the 2021 F-150 Tremor is $49,505 while the 2021 F-150 Raptor goes for $64,145 (plus $1,695 for destination on all). The information comes from a set of leaked order guides, but as always, we advise taking this with a grain of salt until we have official confirmation from FoMoCo itself.If these prices are accurate, then Ford is wedging the Tremor in the middle of the trim range, tucked in between the $47,055 Lariat (with the same SuperCrew and 5.5-ft bed configuration) and the $56,330 King Ranch. Meanwhile, the Raptor is just a step below the $70,825 Limited grade, showing how these quotations have gone overboard as of late.If we remember correctly, the third-generation Raptor also comes with a healthy price increase over its 2020MY predecessor ($53,455), so we hope Ford has actually increased the horsepower count alongside other modifications it has already explained before.Regardless, the mystery will be solved soon as we’re fast approaching the moment when fans will be able to snatch their new Tremors and Raptors from Ford dealerships nationwide.