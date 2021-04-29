1991 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat Was Never Molested Because It Traveled Just 192 Miles

Although just three decades have passed between now and 1991, Ford’s F-Series had enough time to jump from the eighth to its fourteenth generation. The automaker naturally did so because it wanted to make sure the F-150's supremacy won’t be challenged. The rapid pace of development means one has ample choice when it comes to fulfilling classic pickup dreams.
Basically, this 1991 F-150 (the final model year for the eighth gen) has just entered classic truck territory, and although back in the day, not many owners were willing to buy a workhorse that wouldn’t be used and abused from the moment it left the showroom, here’s a chance to own the exception.
It’s as unharmed as it gets after having just two owners during the past three decades and has remained in like-new condition since it has just 192 miles (309 km) on the odometer. Based on the pristine looks, one can imagine that it’s also highly original and comes with a proud “unrestored” description by Mecum Auctions.
According to the consigner, the 1991 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat Supercab pickup truck is also part of a very interesting private showcase dubbed “The Meticulous Mustangs and More Collection.” It is about to cross the auction block during the upcoming 34th Original Spring Classic Indy (Indianapolis, Indiana, May 14th through 22nd).
It’s obvious this F-150 belongs to the “more” side of the equation, just like that equally pristine 275-mile (442 km) Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat we’ve already covered. Mecum says it had just a couple of owners that lovingly took care of it and even wears the same tires from 1991 to this very day.
That’s going to be cause for concern if the third owner plans to add more miles on the odometer. Still, the estimate of $20k to $30k shouldn’t be too hard on the pocket, except that we’re dealing with a no-reserve bidding process, and we’ve seen instances when these go truly haywire.
It’s as unharmed as it gets after having just two owners during the past three decades and has remained in like-new condition since it has just 192 miles (309 km) on the odometer. Based on the pristine looks, one can imagine that it’s also highly original and comes with a proud “unrestored” description by Mecum Auctions.
According to the consigner, the 1991 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat Supercab pickup truck is also part of a very interesting private showcase dubbed “The Meticulous Mustangs and More Collection.” It is about to cross the auction block during the upcoming 34th Original Spring Classic Indy (Indianapolis, Indiana, May 14th through 22nd).
It’s obvious this F-150 belongs to the “more” side of the equation, just like that equally pristine 275-mile (442 km) Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat we’ve already covered. Mecum says it had just a couple of owners that lovingly took care of it and even wears the same tires from 1991 to this very day.
That’s going to be cause for concern if the third owner plans to add more miles on the odometer. Still, the estimate of $20k to $30k shouldn’t be too hard on the pocket, except that we’re dealing with a no-reserve bidding process, and we’ve seen instances when these go truly haywire.