Lawmakers Finally Trying to Make the Nefarious Uses of AirTags Illegal

More on this:

1 Police Discover AirTag Planted in NYPD Patrol Car, Finding the Owner Is Child’s Play

2 Someone Has Envisioned Google’s AirTag Rival and Saying Its Name Will Be Awkward

3 AirTag Helps Find Stolen Car, Undercover Officer Proves the World Needs No Superheroes

4 Someone Spying on You With an AirTag? Here’s What the Police Say You Should Do

5 Another Airline Says You’re Not Allowed to Track Your Luggage Because Of Reasons