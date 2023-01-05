AirTag Helps Find Stolen Car, Undercover Officer Proves the World Needs No Superheroes

Given its small form factor, the AirTag is a great gadget to keep track of your belongings, including here not only valuables like the wallet but also the four-wheel companions we love so much and which are typically parked on the street.
It’s not a secret that AirTags have become the favorite tool of malicious actors out there, sometimes being used for stalking random people on the street. As it turns out, planting an AirTag behind the license plate is quite common these days, and this is the reason Apple has introduced additional protections to make sure we know we’re being tracked.
On the other hand, one of the main benefits of the AirTag is that we can also plant the GPS trackers in our cars, this time for a good reason: to find them in case they get stolen.
Needless to say, this is something incredibly helpful, and while GPS trackers have been around for so long, the way the AirTag works makes finding stolen goods more efficient. AirTags connect to the iPhone network to transmit location information to the owner, so once an Apple device is nearby, it’s able to submit the data.
And while finding a stolen car is easy with a well-planted AirTag, getting it back is the hard part. Some people believe they’re superheroes and ignore the most basic recommendations, trying to get their vehicles back themselves.
This is what happened this week in Detroit when an undercover officer was shot at while trying to track down a stolen car. The owner found its location thanks to the AirTag hidden inside the vehicle and reported the information to the police. An officer from the Michigan State Police found the vehicle but ended up face-to-face with the thieves.
Needless to say, his life was eventually put at risk, and while his car was struck multiple times, he escaped unhurt, with one bullet hitting the headrest of his seat.
The two thieves were eventually arrested and taken into custody.
Trying to recover the things that got stolen proved to be extremely dangerous on several occasions. Not a long time ago, the owner of a stolen Honda Metropolitan tracked down the scooter using an AirTag, and instead of reaching out to law enforcement, he decided to take the matter into his own hands. Long story short, he ended up with a broken nose and also failed to recover the scooter.
The police say that victims should always, but always, call 911 whenever they believe they are in danger, and this involves those cases when you’re being notified that an AirTag is moving with you and there’s a chance someone is chasing you. Of course, if your car gets stolen and you know its location, just don’t try to recover it yourselves. Sharing all the information with the police, like this wise man did, is pretty much all you can do to safely get your car back.
