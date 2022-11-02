Another Airline Says You’re Not Allowed to Track Your Luggage Because Of Course

The launch of Apple’s AirTag has completely changed the way keep track of their belongings, and given the device uses the iPhone network to send information about its location, people out there have rapidly discovered all kinds of uses for it.
One of the most common is planting an AirTag in the luggage that’s checked-in at the airport, as this way, passengers can reach out to the airline with relevant information whenever their belongings are lost.
But as it turns out, not all airlines are impressed with this new idea.
After Lufthansa, another airline steps in and says AirTags are not allowed in checked-in luggage, claiming the GPS tracker qualifies as a portable electronic device and therefore must be shut down before being placed in the baggage.
Lufthansa has already reverted the decision and now says that AirTags are allowed for its passengers. But Air New Zealand has recently been cited as saying that the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) technical instructions don’t allow GPS trackers inside checked-in baggage unless they are turned off.
The only reason why electronics have special rules for checked-in luggage is the lithium battery inside them. Due to the risk of a fire, the device must be completely shut down.
AirTags, however, come with a coin cell battery, and turning it off basically comes down to removing the battery completely. “As products such as the AirTag and Tile are portable electronic devices that cannot be turned off, dangerous goods regulations currently prohibit them from being carried in checked-in luggage,” Air New Zealand has been cited as saying.
However, the airline admits a final decision is yet to be made, with a review of the regulations to take place in early 2023. For the time being, Air New Zealand says it’ll just ask passengers if their checked-in luggage includes an AirTag, and if it does, they’ll be requested to turn them off.
