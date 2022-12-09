Someone Spying on You With an AirTag? Here’s What the Police Say You Should Do

Apple’s AirTag has quickly evolved to become one of the favorite tools used by stalkers in the United States, all for a very good reason.
In essence, the AirTag doesn’t reinvent the wheel. GPS trackers have been around for many years already. But on the other hand, the way it works is certainly an innovative approach, as the AirTag relies on the Find My network to connect to nearby iPhones and therefore send its location to the owner.
Because of its small form factor, the AirTag can be placed pretty much anywhere, and this is how it ended up being used by criminals around the world to monitor their targets. Apple has already implemented a series of privacy protections, including a notification that shows up on an iPhone when an AirTag is moving with it, but even so, the nefarious uses of the GPS tracker can’t be stopped now.
Police departments in the United States advise people who receive a notification on their iPhones to always check it out as soon as possible. Don’t ignore it, as this could give more time for a criminal to determine your location and follow you on the map.
Speaking following a new stalking case in the United States, EPD Special Projects Coordinator Taylor Merriss says it’s critical for users who receive the notification to start looking for the AirTag as soon as possible. Just have it beep, the police officer says, as this should help figure out where it’s hidden.
Once you find the AirTag, you should call 911 immediately, Merriss explains, especially if you believe you are in danger.
The UCI police department has also published dedicated guidance to stay safe from AirTag stalking. The recommendations include searching yourself manually, downloading a Bluetooth tracker to find the hidden tracker on an Android device, and disabling the AirTag manually by removing the battery. Again, if you believe your safety is at risk, reaching out to law enforcement is fully recommended.
