Someone Spying on You With an AirTag? Here’s What the Police Say You Should Do

More on this:

1 Another Airline Says You’re Not Allowed to Track Your Luggage Because Of Reasons

2 The Little Device Police Say You Must Absolutely Have in Your Car

3 Turns Out You Can Safely Plant an AirTag in Checked-in Luggage

4 Apple Helps Lufthansa Clear Up the AirTag Mess

5 Lufthansa Says You Can Actually Use an AirTag to Track Your Luggage