Las Vegas Raiders' Brandon Bolden Gets Bespoke, Armored, 400-Horsepower Ford Bronco

Getting a new vehicle is always exciting, especially if you know you’re getting a chance to fully customize it to your heart’s desire. NFL star Brandon Bolden went all in when it came to his latest ride, which is a bespoke, armored, 400-horsepower Ford Bronco.
Las Vegas Raiders' runninBrandon Bolden, two-time Super Bowl champion, signed a two-year contract for $5 million with the Raiders this season. This means it was the right time for a new vehicle.
His option, this time around, was a four-door Ford Bronco from the series’ sixth generation, introduced in 2021. Since the model is among the top choices for customers in the U.S., Bolden didn’t want to have something stock. So he contacted South Florida Jeeps, a dealership that focuses on customizing big SUVs or trucks, to make his special.
The result was an apocalypse-ready vehicle with black paint, which seems ready to withstand anything thanks to its armored exterior shell complete with Kevlar fiber, dubbed by the Fort Lauderdale team as the SoFlo Stallion. The running back’s Bronco is rounded off with a custom, removable slant black roof, and is fitted with bronze XD wheels. The cabin features Ranch leather with black accents throughout the interior and there is a new sound system on board to provide a whole new level of entertainment.
And the part you’re wondering about, yes, the engine also received an update. Starting with Bronco’s most powerful engine option, the 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost, that offered 330 horsepower (335 ps) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) on premium fuel, the auto shop took the SUV to a whopping 400 horsepower (406 ps). They achieved this by fitting it with a bigger supercharger, smaller pulleys and bigger injectors.
Looking imposing and with improved performance, the NFL star's Bronco seems ready to start fighting crime or even survive the apocalypse. Since Bolden won’t do any of those things, he’ll definitely get a lot of attention when he hops behind the wheel of his new SUV.
