Gaslight the VelociRaptor 400 Into Thinking It's the Ford Bronco Raptor

If punchy 4x4s that can actually venture off the lit path every now and then are on your shopping list, then there are a few models to choose from. The Ford Bronco pictured below is one of them, and for the right sum, Hennessey is willing to sell it to you.
Equipped with the VelociRaptor 400 package, it brings a few aftermarket goodies to the party, including a healthy power boost over the 2.7-liter V6 that is normally good for 330 hp and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque on premium fuel.
Upgraded exhaust system and heat exchanger, high-flow air filtration, and new ECU software have bumped it to 411 hp, produced at 4,400 rpm, and 603 lb-ft (818 Nm) at 3,200 rpm. A ten-speed automatic transmission still directs the thrust to the four-wheel drive system, and with the extra oomph, the Texas tuner claims that the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) is a 4.9-second affair.
Besides featuring more power, this VelociRaptor 400 has a suspension leveling kit and uprated brakes. New front and rear bumpers, LED lights, and the usual exterior badging inside and out, alongside a serial numbered engine bay plaque, are included too. The vehicle sits on 18-inch wheels, with matching spare, shod in 35-inch off-road tires, and is accompanied by a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty.
Interested parties can get the Heritage Edition Livery, and full leather interior at an extra cost, and they shouldn’t worry about the installation part either, as this is covered by Hennessey, which also subjects their builds to testing in the lab (aka dyno), and on the road.
The ‘if you have to ask how much it costs, you probably cannot afford it’ saying likely doesn’t apply here, because even if they didn’t say for how much they’re willing to let it go, it is possible that you won’t have to sell your home to buy it. The stock 2.7-liter-powered Bronco Wildtrak has an MSRP of $49,780, and the Raptor starts at $68,500.
Upgraded exhaust system and heat exchanger, high-flow air filtration, and new ECU software have bumped it to 411 hp, produced at 4,400 rpm, and 603 lb-ft (818 Nm) at 3,200 rpm. A ten-speed automatic transmission still directs the thrust to the four-wheel drive system, and with the extra oomph, the Texas tuner claims that the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) is a 4.9-second affair.
Besides featuring more power, this VelociRaptor 400 has a suspension leveling kit and uprated brakes. New front and rear bumpers, LED lights, and the usual exterior badging inside and out, alongside a serial numbered engine bay plaque, are included too. The vehicle sits on 18-inch wheels, with matching spare, shod in 35-inch off-road tires, and is accompanied by a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty.
Interested parties can get the Heritage Edition Livery, and full leather interior at an extra cost, and they shouldn’t worry about the installation part either, as this is covered by Hennessey, which also subjects their builds to testing in the lab (aka dyno), and on the road.
The ‘if you have to ask how much it costs, you probably cannot afford it’ saying likely doesn’t apply here, because even if they didn’t say for how much they’re willing to let it go, it is possible that you won’t have to sell your home to buy it. The stock 2.7-liter-powered Bronco Wildtrak has an MSRP of $49,780, and the Raptor starts at $68,500.