Land Rover Defender's Taillights Aren't Sunproof, Recall Issued in the U.S.

The new generation Land Rover Defender won’t be working on its tan this summer, as the British automaker has issued a recall for certain 2020-2022 model year trucks in the United States and federalized territories. 9 photos National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ( NHTSA ), the safety campaign covers 2,622 units of the Land Rover Defender, made from July 15, 2020 to May 26, 2021, all of them fitted with the OEM smoked taillights.



According to a bulletin released by the safety agency, “a voltage spike triggered by a bright light shining on the rear of the vehicle, can cause the turn signals, brake lights and taillights to fail”. In other words, the sun could



Should these components fail, then other road users may not be aware that the vehicle is slowing down, stopping or changing direction. Moreover, they might not be seen at night, so the risk of injury and/or accident is high. Nevertheless, Jaguar Land Rover is unaware of any



The issue is blamed on the component manufacturer, Varroc Lighting Systems of Suvorovova, Czech Republic, and will be corrected by the Jaguar Land Rover’s technicians, who will replace the taillight assemblies. All work will be performed free of charge, as the vehicles are covered by the company’s warranty program.



Dealers will be informed this week, and owners should hear from the car manufacturer on or before August 3. The latter date is also when the recall is expected to commence.



