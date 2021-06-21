Next-Gen Electric Volvo and Polestar Cars to Be Powered by Sustainable Batteries

More on this:

1 You Can Now Charge Your Flying Car for Five Minutes and Take a 50-Mile Ride

2 ORNL Develops Solvent to Make Battery Recycling Easier and Cleaner

3 New Technology Charges Your Phone From 0 to 100 Percent in Only Eight Minutes

4 Beauty and Range: The Electrocycle Guarantees 300 Miles of Freedom on the Road

5 Bird Three E-Scooter Is Sturdier and More Durable, Packs a Powerful Battery