New Land Rover Defender Gets Abused on the Old Florida Road in Massachusetts

Some have criticized the new generation Land Rover Defender for looking too soft compared to its predecessor. However, it is still a proper off-roader that is extremely capable of taking on some of the most arduous terrains out there.
But you don’t have to take our word for granted on that, as the video shared at the bottom of the page shows the British 4x4, in the 110 five-door body style, getting abused in the wilderness.
Mind you, for the forest driving, rock crawling and water crossing course, the Defender was tuned. It features a set of 35-inch all-terrain tires, lift kit, trail lights and roof rack that can be accessed from the rear ladder. It also has a winch that came in handy throughout the adventure.
And what better place to test it out far away from the comfort of asphalt than on the Old Florida Road in Adams, Massachusetts, famous among four-wheel drive enthusiasts for being very difficult to conquer.
You will need at least $47,700 to get the 2022 Land Rover Defender 90 home. This is the most affordable version of the truck, and uses a 2.0-liter four-pot, with 296 HP, for a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 7.6 seconds and a 119 mph (192 kph) top speed.
The base Defender 90 gets LED headlights, body-colored roof and door handles, 18-inch steel wheels, all-wheel drive,-two-speed transfer case, coil suspension and terrain response. It also packs a 10-inch infotainment system with smartphone integration, satellite radio, 3D surround camera, 360-degree parking aid, and others.
For the 518 HP, 5.0-liter V8-powered version, you’re looking at a minimum of $102,200, while the most affordable Defender 110 will set you back at least $50,500 with the 296 HP i4. With an MSRP of $112,200, the 2022 Defender 110 V8 Carpathian Edition is the most expensive member of the family.
