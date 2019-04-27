autoevolution

Lamborghini Urus Laps Hockenheim, Gearbox Says "No"

When Lamborghini came up with the Urus, the world jumped to the conclusion that the Sant'Agata Bolognese high-rider would be the sharpest shooter at the racetrack. However, the Raging Bull dismissed that, explaining that the all-terrain abilities of the car mean it won't be used to break SUV lap records. Then again, this doesn't meant the 650 horsepower crossover doesn't spend time at the track.
In fact, I've brought along an adventure that sees the big Lambo being thrown at the Hockenheim GP. The stunt comes from Sport Auto, a German magazine that can be considered an authority in terms of independent lap times.

The mag's Uwe Sener manhandled the twin-turbo V8 machine on the said circuit, with the resulting lap time sitting at 01:57.1. To put this into perspective, the said chronograph number places the Urus just ahead of the Porsche Cayman GT4, but also means the Italian crossover sits well over three seconds behind the BMW M5 Competition (think:1:53.3).

And checking out the video of the Hockenheim (the GP course was used) lap reveals that the Lamborghini could've been quicker if it's transmission hadn't stuttered.

It's easy to notice that the eight-speed automatic of the Lamborghini Urus test car simply can't make up its mind in certain cornering scenarios. For instance, the torque converter unit tries to use a higher gear than required for maximum thrust and decides to downshift precious moments after it becomes obvious that a lower ratio should've been engaged.

I'm not sure what to make of this, especially since the proper driving mode seems to have been used - the first part of the video allows us to look at the Anima controller and notice the third mode (top to bottom) being lit ( check out the red light), with this being the Corsa, which is the fiercest on-road mode available.

